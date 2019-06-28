Paradise Valley lays foundation for 21st Century municipal complex overhaul

The Town of Paradise Valley Municipal Complex is at 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, which is in the heart of the municipality. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Town of Paradise Valley continues the 21st Century overhaul of the municipal complex as elected leaders recently approved an $80,000 contract to lay the technological infrastructure for pending improvements .

Paradise Valley Town Council approved a contract not to exceed $81,779 with Level 7 technologies to lay both communications and fiber optics conduit throughout the municipal campus .

The contract was approved on consent during the June 13 Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

In May of last year, Town Hall remodel options emerged at Town Hall with then-Town Manager Kevin Burke and current Community Development Director Jeremy Knapp presented two potential options to create more office space, consolidate information technology staff into one place and improve the lobby reception area.

Above is a graphic representation of the where communication and fiber optic conduit will be installed at the municipal complex. (Submitted graphic)

Originally, the council budgeted $350,000 last fiscal year for upgrades to the entire municipal complex. Instead, the project is now broken into three different are a s: Town Hall, the police department and public works.

In addition, during the mid-June Town Council study session, the local governing board discussed the Public Works building remodel plans. The Paradise Valley Public Works Department is a part of the municipal complex at the corner of Invergordon Road and Lincoln Drive .

Plans, town officials say, will develop a plan addressing space needs of existing staff, provide design concepts for council review and creation of construction documents.

According to a June 13 memo to Town Council, the proposed improvements will include:

A revised lobby and reception area

A revised conference room

New office space

New storage space

New workspace

Expand fleet part storage into existing sign shop

sign shop Creation of a new sign shop.

However, the DWL contract was withdrawn by Paradise Valley Councilman Paul Dembow seeking more clarification on plans to be devised.

Independent Newsmedia Arizona Managing Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at tthornton@newszap.com