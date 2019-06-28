Paradise Valley lays foundation for 21st Century municipal complex overhaul

The Town of Paradise Valley continues the 21st Century overhaul of the municipal complex as elected leaders recently approved an $80,000 contract to lay the technological infrastructure for pending improvements
Paradise Valley Town Council approved a contract not to exceed $81,779 with Level 7 technologies to lay both communications and fiber optics conduit throughout the municipal campus
The contract was approved on consent during the June 13 Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
In May of last year, Town Hall
Originally, the council budgeted $350,000 last fiscal year for upgrades to the entire municipal complex. Instead, the project is now broken into three different are
In addition, during the mid-June Town Council study session, the local governing board discussed the Public Works building remodel plans. The Paradise Valley Public Works Department is a part of the municipal complex at the corner of Invergordon Road and Lincoln Drive
Plans, town officials say, will develop a plan addressing space needs of existing staff, provide design concepts for council review and creation of construction documents.
According to a June 13 memo to Town Council, the proposed improvements will include:
- A revised lobby and reception area
- A revised conference room
- New office space
- New storage space
- New workspace
- Expand fleet part storage into
existingsign shop
- Creation of a new sign shop.
However, the DWL contract was withdrawn by Paradise Valley Councilman Paul Dembow seeking more clarification on plans to be devised.
