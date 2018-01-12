Paradise Valley joins Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life movement

Town of Paradise Valley Mayor Michael Collins announced Thursday, Jan. 11 that January will be Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life Month.
Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life is a movement that seeks to inspire youth to tell a trusted adult when they hear or see indications of bullying, cyber-bullying, drug addiction, depression and other ongoing threats against others in another youth, according to the movement’s website.
Another part of this movement is that “trusted adults” are properly collecting and reporting this information. A “trusted adult” can include a parent, teacher or police officer.
Mr. Collins signed a proclamation asking residents to join him in encouraging the youth to take action when they see peers are in need and partnering with local leaders in interventions.
In the proclamation, it says “our youth need to be empowered to report concerning posts or comments to law enforcement or school representatives, and to help spread the message that it is okay to care enough to speak up, stand up and save a life.”
The proclamation also states that 3,000 students from 300 Arizona schools will learn this message and create communication programs at their school and communities.