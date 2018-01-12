Paradise Valley intends to establish Unruly Gathering Fee

In accordance with A.R.S. §9-499.15, the Town of Paradise Valley is giving notice of its intent to establish a new Unruly Gathering Fee at a meeting to be held on or after Thursday, March 8.

The proposed Unruly Gathering Fee shall be no more than $310 per hour according to the Unruly Gathering Fee Report on file with the Office of the Town Clerk and summarized below, a town release states.

The Administrative Fee shall be based on actual time spent at the unruly gathering site and bringing it into compliance.

The per hour rate shall be $310 based on the following actual costs:

  • Officer $72.41 per hour
  • Supervisor $80.54 per hour
  • Dispatcher $37.23 per hour
  • Vehicle $15.69 per hour

It is assumed that unruly gatherings will require two patrol officers ($144.82), one supervisor ($80.54), one dispatcher ($37.23) and three hours of a patrol vehicle ($47.07).

