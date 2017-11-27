Paradise Valley hosts Vintage Car Show, raises $10k

The Town of Paradise Valley hosted the 13th Annual Paradise Valley Veterans’ Appreciation Vintage Car Show, Saturday, Nov. 11 at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
The event raised $10,000 for the nonprofit organizations that support the Arizona military The Sentinels of Freedom and the Military Assistance Mission.
The objective of the show was for Paradise Valley residents, young and old, to come to Town Hall, meet their neighbors and see old vintage automobiles and motorcycles.
The show ran from 8:30-11:30 a.m., then the cars drove, with the help of Paradise Valley police and police volunteers, to El Chorro Lodge, 5550 E. Lincoln Drive, for a no-host lunch.
This drive was a 3.05-mile loop that went from Town Hall to Mockingbird Lane, along Mockingbird Lane to McDonald Drive, along McDonald Drive to 56th Street and up 56th Street to El Chorro.
At El Chorro, there was no judging of cars or trophies; just camaraderie. We do request that each entrant donate at a minimum $50.00 to our designated charity.
All cars are pre-1975, and include cars from the Brass Era, classics from the Pre-War Era, vintage European and American Sports cars, 1950s chrome beauties, Muscle Cars from the 1960s, Hot Rods and motorcycles.
This year, the Paradise Valley Police Department showed off its new electric motorcycle. The cycle is manufactured by Zero and will go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds.