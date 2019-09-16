Paradise Valley debates Town Hall salute to natural preservation

Paradise Valley Councilman Mark Stanton looks on as Councilwoman Julie Pace explains her vision for a salute to the natural preservation of the community.

A new piece of art is in the works for Paradise Valley Town Hall as part of the edifice’s entry remodel project.

Town Manager Jill Keimach presented three potential locations for a potential sculpture, which artist and Paradise Valley resident Ed Mell created, representing the three mountains in the town.

The bronze sculpture would be on a pedestal, allowing for plaques to recognize donors to the Mountain Preservation Trust.

A view of how Paradise Valley Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive will evolve into 21st Century architectural design. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Paradise Valley Town Council appeared to be in favor of the art installation though several members requested more detailed plans ahead of a potential approval in early October.

Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner said he thinks the council was in favor of placing the sculpture on the left side of the entrance close to the sidewalk. Ms. Keimach estimated this area to be about 15-by-8 feet.

This option would require some work on the sidewalk to allow for a patio to be placed around the sculpture.

Mr. Bien-Willner also said the council would want safety personnel to examine the potential placement and for more information to be available regarding the lighting of the sculpture.

Councilmember Julie Pace said those on the Mountain Preservation Trust are excited to see this memorial sculpture move forward.

“They’re going to make it a highlight to the donors for their first-ever [donor] event because there’s never been an actual commemoration to all of the donors,” Ms. Pace said. “So this will be the main, premier event to give them something so they’re very excited about that, to be recognized and do that.”

Councilmember Paul Dembow questioned why the sculpture had no plans to go next to the Barry Goldwater memorial on the opposite side of Town Hall. Ms. Pace said the trust wanted something more centralized to potentially garner more donations.

At left is Paradise Valley Town manager Jill Keimach as she outlines where a piece of public art envisaged at the entry to Town Hall will sprout. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“They [the trust] would like it to be prominent for the town to kind of speak for the mountains,” she said.

Councilmember Ellen Andeen pointed to several other monuments that seem to have fallen in visitation. She said she thinks this memorial is different and deserves prominence.

“I think about Joan Lincoln’s fountain and, unfortunately, no one knows about it anymore because we switched the entrance to Town Hall,” she said. “I just want to make sure this is something that people will be able to come and spend time at and think about.”

Mr. Dembow also had concerns on the cost of the project and the financial benefits of one location vs. another. Ms. Keimach presented a $40,000 budget but said that was a rough number and could fluctuate depending on the exact location.

Mr. Bien-Willner said an additional benefit to having the sculpture to the left of the entryway is additional gathering area for big events at Town Hall, such as the vintage car show.

“I’m not against the idea of looking at costs but for me, I think the cost gets a little bit offset if there’s an additional benefit to having that open area that can be used for other purposes in front,” he said .

Vice Mayor Scott Moore said he could go either way on where the sculpture was located but also sees why the entrance is a preferred location. He also requested more detailed plans because the rough plans seemed large to him.

“You’re almost talking the size of a car sitting there,” he said. “That’s rather large and I don’t know if scale-wise that’s appropriate at that location. With PowerPoint, it’s hard to do but it’s also hard to visualize a car sitting right there without seeing it drawn up.” — Scott Moore, Paradise Valley vice mayor

The council will hear the item again in early October as an action item. After that, there is a goal for construction to begin in November and finish in December .

The Paradise Valley Mountain Preserve Trust aims to acquire, maintain, preserve and protect real property, both undeveloped and developed, on or near the Mountain Preserve.

The preserve includes Mummy and Camelback mountains as well as the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. The total Mountain Preserve land atop Mummy Mountain is about 320 acres .

The trust qualifies for an exemption from federal and Arizona state income tax. It operates as a 501(c)3 charity, according to the town’s website.