Paradise Valley church prepares for art exhibit

The Phoenix Artists Guild will present an array of original artwork Jan. 18-Feb. 3 in the sanctuary of Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley.

The guild is a member of the Arizona Art Alliance, and most of the guild members are juried members of the alliance, according to a release.

The 68 guild members display their art in exhibits, galleries and other venues throughout the Valley.

“We are excited to share this exhibit with the community and promote the expression of the local artists,” Pastor Paul Campbell of Ascension Lutheran Church stated in the release.

Among the artists exhibiting will be Julie Frye, Raymond Bartolome, and Soonthorn Cheevasit.

For more information about the location and event, call 480-948-6050 or visit ascensionparadisevalley.org.