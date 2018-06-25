Paradise Valley business leader joins Sourcely Holdings board

Sourcely Holdings, Inc. has announced the addition of distribution industry veteran Roy Vallee to its board of directors, assuming the role of its non-executive chairman.

Founded in 2015 in Phoenix, Sourcely is “a leading value-added solutions provider to the secondary mobile device industry,” according to a release announcing the appointment.

Mr. Vallee, who lives in Paradise Valley, is the retired chairman and CEO of Avnet, Inc., a global electronics distribution and value-added technology firm that grew from $6.4 billion in revenue in 1999, the year he became CEO, to more than $26 billion by the time he retired in 2012, the release stated.

During Vallee’s tenure, Avnet rose as high as the 117th position in the Fortune 500 list of the largest companies in the United States, while also earning the magazine’s award as the “most admired wholesale distributor” for five consecutive years, the release stated.

“Roy Vallee has a decades-long track record of successfully growing, financing and scaling electronic component and value-added services businesses like ours,” said Nima Nojoumi, Sourcely’s co-founder and CEO. “We are incredibly pleased and grateful for his leadership and experience, and the insights he’s sharing across our organization are invaluable as we seek to rapidly and sustainably expand our role as a highly trusted value-added solutions provider to the secondary mobile device industry.”

Mr. Vallee recently served as the chairman of the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. He is currently the chairman of Teradyne, Inc., and Lead Independent director of Synopsys, Inc, as well as a director and investor in five private early-stage companies, according to the release.

Mr. Vallee stated Sourcely is a “well-managed company focused on the rapidly growing mobile device aftermarket, and I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside Nima as non-executive chairman. There are many parallels between this business and the electronics distribution industry that I worked in for over 40 years, so I am optimistic that I can accelerate Sourcely’s success.”