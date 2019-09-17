Paradise Valley agrees to 100K settlement for Lincoln right-of-way

The Paradise Valley Municipal Complex is at 6401 E. Lincoln Drive. (File photo)

Town of Paradise Valley officials have agreed to pay nearly $100,000 for a 10-foot wide easement on Lincoln Drive to make way for a sidewalk.

On Sept. 12, the Paradise Valley Town Council approved the settlement with land owners Abdul A. Mahmood and Erum Noon with a 7-0 vote. The conditional settlement, in the amount of $99,765, plus interest, stemmed from a civil lawsuit.

Prior to the council’s vote, the governing body met behind closed doors to discuss legal advice of condemnation law, the council’s agenda states.

During the public vote, Town Attorney Andrew Miller said the case was filed about a year ago.

Paradise Valley Town Attorney Andrew Miller

“We were able to have a mediation with the plaintiffs over the summer, and came to an agreed upon resolution of the claim,” Mr. Miller said.

The section of easement the town sought is in front of the property at 6723 E. Lincoln Drive.

“This is for a sidewalk project, which is just about to commence fairly soon, so we should be seeing sidewalks completed all the way from 32nd Street to Mockingbird (Lane), at this time, on both side of the street on north and south,” Mr. Miller said. “This is just one of those small pieces, remnant pieces, we needed to acquire the sidewalk easement to complete.”

The $99,765 is a fair price to be paying for the right of way, and to avoid any additional costs and risks of going to trial, Mr. Miller said.

Mayor Jerry Bien-Willer, who is a lawyer by trade, added a comment to clarify that although the action item was described as a settlement, there was no allegation of wrongdoing by the municipality.

“Just to be clear, there’s no allegation the town did anything wrong. This is just a routine issue where a town sometimes needs to acquire property to build public facilities — in this case a sidewalk,” Mr. Bien-Willner said.

“There can be a disagreement about the value of that land. And in this case, the settlement as we’re calling it, reflects an agreement between the town and the land owner that the value is fair value, and that the two sides agree to that.”

