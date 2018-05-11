Paradise Valley 2019 budget progresses into tentative budget after town council review

The Paradise Valley Town Council moved forward with its budget plan for fiscal year 2019, moving the plan to a tentative budget.
Council poured over the budget plan at its Thursday, May 10 study session at town hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
Town Manager Kevin Burke presented an overview of previous adds and deletes to the budget from past meetings this spring as well as got council’s approval on other additions and deletions of the budget.
The next steps for the budget plan are a tentative budget adoption slated for Thursday, May 24. The final adoption is set for Thursday, June 14 as part of a special meeting.
“My goal today is to transition from a recommended budget into a tentative budget, meaning that this becomes your budget and we would set those numbers for adoption at the tentative level in two weeks,” Mr. Burke said during the meeting.
Council did decide to table talks on the town’s license plate reader system budget until next fiscal year.
The license plate reader budget was set at $132,379, and had money going to four-way LPRs at Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard, integrating L3 LPR data into vigilant LPR and contingency.
“While this does provide us value in looking at the new system, I think it would be better to take a holistic approach to the LPR system next year,” Mr. Burke said during the meeting.
Mr. Burke also suggested dropping the alarm services contingency fund to $30,000 from its original budgeted $108,000 to which council agreed. The extra money would return to the alarm services fund.
Council also decided to move $10,000 from the Town Manager Department to contingency in regards to benchmarking software at the suggestion of Mr. Burke.
Mr. Burke also presented several administrative changes that he said weren’t on the original flip chart.
The fire contract with the city of Phoenix dropped $95,875, negating a $50,000 transfer from the general fund and putting $45,875 into the reserves of the fire fund.
The town’s public works’ budget dipped $1,600 after the maintenance of court x-ray security machine was budgeted twice.
Mr. Burke also disclosed a public safety analyst benefit cost which was not included originally which was $20,734.
The last administrative changed included changing the town prosecutor to a part-time employee instead of a contract employee.