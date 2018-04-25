Olney Gallery displays Barbara Bayless Lacy solo exhibit through May 23

Colorful paintings from Barbara Bayless Lacy will be featured at First Friday with a reception, 6-9 p.m. May 4 at Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt Street in Phoenix.
The exhibit will be shown 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, April 27–May 23, with free garage parking available for guests, according to a press release.
Drawing on striking desert vistas Ms. Bayless Lacy creates large oil paintings distinguished by bright colors. Her landscapes include Arizona landmarks such as the Grand Canyon, Tonto Bridge, and Wupatki National Monument, described the release.
She draws on her memory of her 10 years living on the Navajo and Hopi Reservations, sharing her love for the ancient ruins in Arizona, respecting that they are cherished by Native Americans, she said in a prepared statement, “…because they are the homes of their ancestors.”
A juried member of the Arizona Artists Alliance and the Arizona Artists Guild, she is a member of the Scottsdale Artists League, said to appreciate how the rock dwellings blend seamlessly with their surroundings.”
Colorful depictions of her artwork has been published multiple times in American Art Collector Magazine, the release noted.