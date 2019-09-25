Officials remind residents to check storm drainage following extreme weather

Monday’s storm brought dirt and debris onto Paradise Valley roadways. (Submitted photo)

Paradise Valley town officials are reminding residents to inspect their drainage facilities and washes on property following rain storms.

On Monday, Sept. 23 Maricopa County weather stations recorded over 1.5 inches of rain in parts of Paradise Valley.

Town staff responded to numerous calls from residents as well as standing water on roadways, according to a press release.

Many of the calls resulted from obstructed storm drains, wall openings and trash racks.

(Submitted photo)

Residents are reminded to inspect drainage facilities and washes on their property prior to and after rain events. Residents should inspect storm drains, pipes, trash racks, trench drains and wall openings to make sure they are free from debris and can properly convey storm water.

Residents should also monitor drainage swales and retention basins to ensure they are free of sediment.

Retention basins should also drain within 36 hours. Prior to the “Monsoon Season” the town mails brochures on residential storm drainage facilities maintenance and wash maintenance to all residential properties in Paradise Valley to remind residents to properly maintain these facilities.

These brochures can be found on the Town’s Engineering Department website at paradisevalleyaz.gov/604/Stormwater-Management.