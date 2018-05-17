Officer down: Paradise Valley police family seeks bridge to recovery

For about 30 years Sgt. Brian McFarland answered the call to protect and serve the residents of the Town of Paradise Valley.

But now the family of Sgt. McFarland — his daughter and his two granddaughters — is seeking the help of any and all who would come to the aid of a man who dedicated his life to protecting others.

On Friday, April 6, Sgt. McFarland, who retired from the Paradise Valley Police Department in 2009, experienced a debilitating stroke that has left him with limited body function.

“The people that have been there for us — family friends, fellow police officers — have been like a band of brothers,” said Michelle McFarland, the daughter of Sgt. McFarland. “It has been amazing.”

Ms. McFarland says the medical emergency came during a time when her family was beginning to find a new normal.

“We were just learning to live again,” she said pointing out the recent passing of her mother. “His stroke has completely changed everything. It is just me and my two daughters who are left — I really don’t know where to turn.”

Ms. McFarland says she and her family will persevere despite difficult circumstances.

“He just lost his wife, my mother in September 2017. His son, my brother, to brain cancer in 2010. It has been a difficult journey for our family,” she said.

“He has always been here for myself and my two girls, as the father figure my children needed their whole lives. He has been to many facilities that have not had his acute care in mind.”

While Ms. McFarland says she is grateful for any and all care she can provide for her father, it’s not the standard her father deserves.

“These facilities that they have him staying at are atrocious — they didn’t even realize he had a second stroke. That is when I sent him back to the stroke unit.” she explained. “I am so scared of getting the care he needs. They say they have them (patients) in mind, but honestly, it seems they just leave them and do an hour of physical therapy.”

Ms. McFarland is seeking to provide a full-time nurse for her father and is shouldering around-the-clock care between herself and her daughters.

“With myself, and his granddaughters here everyday, I cannot tell you how much I believe in my dad,” Ms. McFarland said pointing out her father’s mind is still sharp.

“He is my hero in every sense of the word. Our situation is urgent due to him needing to leave the stroke unit soon. We are praying for a miracle to help us with the next stage in his health and recovery.”

A Go Fund Me page has been established — gofundme.com/40-year-police-officer-in-trouble — in hopes the McFarland family can raise $25,000 to help provide the care in recovery Sgt. McFarland needs.

If you would like to support Sgt. McFarland in his recovery, Ms. McFarland can be contacted at tootie1974@gmail.com or by calling 602-615-3911.

