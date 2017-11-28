O’Connor Institute to host former Director of Central Intelligence James Woolsey

The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute Distinguished Speakers Series will present former Director of Central Intelligence, James Woolsey at a luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Montelucia Resort, 4949 E. Lincoln Drive in the Town of Paradise Valley.
Mr. Woolsey has served under four U.S. Presidential administrations, including Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as Director of Central Intelligence, according to a press release.
Mr. Woolsey is a frequent news media contributor on issues of national and international security, alternative fuel options for transportation, energy, foreign affairs, defense and intelligence.
He served as Under Secretary of the Navy and General Counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services and President Reagan appointed him as Delegate at Large to the U.S.–Soviet Strategic Arms Reduction Talks and Nuclear and Space Arms Talks.
As a former U.S. Army officer, Mr. Woolsey was an adviser to the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks and served as Ambassador to the Negotiation on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.
He now serves on the Board of Advisors of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, a Congressional Advisory Board. Previously, he served on the National Commission on Energy Policy, the Smithsonian Institution Board of Regents and a trustee of Stanford University.
Mr. Woolsey has served as a member of boards of directors of publicly and privately held companies related to technology and security, including Martin Marietta; British Aerospace, Inc; Fairchild Industries; and Yurie Systems, Inc.
In 2009, he was the Annenberg Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and from 2010-12 he was a Senior Fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.
Mr. Woolsey was born in Tulsa, Okla, and attended Tulsa public schools, graduating from Tulsa Central High School.
He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University, Phi Beta Kappa, an Masters of Arts from Oxford University, Rhodes Scholar and a Legum Baccalaureus degree from Yale Law School and was Managing Editor of the Yale Law Journal.
