Nurse Wendy Otten was recently named to the executive board of directors of the Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation that aims to reduce motorcycle crashes and fatalities, according to a press release.
Ms. Otten, the trauma program manager for Trauma Services at Dignity Health’s Chandler Regional Medical Center, addresses how motorcycle and safe, undistracted driving affects Arizonans, according to a press release.
“My collaboration and involvement in AMSAF has truly been one of the most rewarding opportunities of my nursing career,” says Ms. Otten in a prepared statement.
“In my role at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center, an ACS and State Level I Trauma Center, I unfortunately encounter far too many preventable motorcycle involved deaths every day. I wanted to lend my voice to an organization that raises awareness about motorcycle safety and distracted driving because AMSAF is fully committed to increase the awareness and education of riders and drivers to save lives.”
The goal of AMSAF, a 501(c)3 foundation, is to reduce motorcycle crashes and fatalities in the state through education and awareness. The motorcycle training scholarship program is the only one of its kind in the U.S., with scholarships for individuals 15-1/2 years and older who need training and certification in the state, the release adds.
For more information about the program, call 888-951-3732 or visit www.amsaf.org.