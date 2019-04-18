NSDAR presents Goldwater Ross with the Community Service Award

From left, Tochia Levine, Honorary Regent and Chair of Community Service Award, Alison Goldwater Ross, Honoree, and Carmen Wendt, Grand Canyon Chapter NSDAR Regent (Photo by Betty Heenan)

Grand Canyon Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented Alison Goldwater Ross the Community Service Award.



She received the award for her passion to preserve her grandfather’s legacy, according to a press release, detailing the presentation held at the April 6 chapter meeting at the McCormick.

Ms. Goldwater Ross is the granddaughter of the late Senator Barry Goldwater. He had “exceptional talent as a photographer at an early age,” the release said of his historic photographs, noted as vital pieces of American history, documenting the establishment of the state of Arizona.

Tochia Levine, Honorary Regent of Grand Canyon Chapter NSDAR and Chair of the Community Service Award Committee, presented the award along with Chapter Regent Carmen Wendt, the release said.

“Alison’s mission to preserve her grandfather’s work is a testament of the unselfish devotion to the community and will be valued for many generations to come,” Ms. Levine said in a prepared statement.

The award recipient created the nonprofit Barry and Peggy Goldwater Foundation with a mission to curate, restore and preserve her grandfather’s works through digitizing more than 15,000 negatives and miles of motion picture film.

She speaks to historic, military and preservation groups and is sought after for her historic knowledge of Arizona. She and Robert Stieve co-authored a book, available for ordering May 1, on Photographs by Barry M. Goldwater: The Arizona Highway Highways Collection.

Since 1939 many of Senator Goldwater’s photographs have appeared in the pages of Arizona Highway, the release stated.

Devoted to fulfilling her grandfather’s wishes to document Arizona, and show the beauty of the land and people, when completed, her documentation will be available for exhibition, special educational platforms, and through the Goldwater Virtual library.



The Grand Canyon Chapter NSDAR welcomes guests. The next meeting will be May 4.

Visit: grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.