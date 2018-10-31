Night of Gold honors Lincoln family for patient, community support

Night of Gold celebrated its 49th annual gala on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Arizona Biltmore.

With a masquerade theme, more than 400 guests (masked and unmasked) enjoyed a silent auction, hosted reception, program and dinner.

Presented by HonorHealth Foundation, the event also included a special tribute to David C. Lincoln and recognized the many generations of the Lincoln family for their ongoing support over the past 80 years of the patient and community programs provided by HonorHealth Desert Mission and HonorHealth.

Cheryl Melocik served as chair, with Laura Williams as vice chair. Kathryn Lincoln was the honorary chair.

“We are so thankful to everyone who supported the 2018 Night of Gold,” said Ms. Melocik in a prepared statement.

“This special event was filled with glamour and fun, however, it also served a very important purpose — to offer support to those in need in our community. We are thankful to our sponsors, our volunteers, to everyone who answered our call to help. Night of Gold truly represents a legacy of giving, and a legacy of care. As a longtime Desert Mission volunteer, I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Guests enjoyed dancing to live music from Affinity. Emmy award winning journalist and 3TV news anchor, Brandon Lee served as emcee.

Over the past 49 years, Night of Gold has raised more than $8.5 million to benefit the community services of HonorHealth Desert Mission.

Proceeds from the event will continue to support Desert Mission’s many health and human service programs, a press release stated.

Since 1927, Desert Mission staff and volunteers have provided tools and resources to help vulnerable individuals and families address their health and social needs. Programs include the Food Bank, Lincoln Learning Center and Adult Day Healthcare, which are located on the HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center campus.

From helping feed families facing hardship to delivering senior enrichment and child development programs, Desert Mission is committed to investing in services that improve the health and well-being of those in the community.