New foot, ankle practice moves to Biltmore-Arcadia area

Runners, hikers, cyclists and weekend athletes in the central Phoenix neighborhoods of Arcadia and Biltmore can use a new foot and ankle practice.

According to a press release, Dr. Jeffrey E. McAlister, board-certified foot and ankle surgeon, will offer services at the new Arcadia Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. He moved his practice from the West Valley to his new location on North 36th Street.

“Foot and ankle surgical innovation is in its prime. Our research over the last seven-to-ten years has leap-frogged us into another level with 3D printing, custom implants, and a better understanding of complex deformities,” said Dr. McAlister in a prepared statement. “We are able to create individualized treatment plans, which potentially offer better, quicker, and healthier recoveries.”

Dr. McAlister also has experience in regenerative medicine, the release said of techniques designed to stimulate the cells of injured tissues in the foot and ankle to heal chronic injuries, relieve pain and restore function.

“Many of my patients are people who have had ankle or foot injuries in the past that didn’t heal properly and have, over time, developed painful tendinitis or arthritis. Regenerative therapies can be the key to a recovery that gets them back on their feet and back in the game,” said Dr. McAlister.