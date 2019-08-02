New desires: Arizona luxury downsizing is all the rage

The picturesque Paradise Valley landscape where land values are nearly three times more valuable than anywhere else in the Phoenix metropolitan area. (File photo)

For years, the inherited image of a luxury home in Arizona was on a large lot, with a swimming pool, expansive rooms, other fancy amenities and hopefully a picturesque view.

But now many people, especially Baby Boomers are choosing the modern patio home over the multi-acre mansion, said Realtor Greg Hague, who specializes in the Valley’s luxury home market.

“It has changed in the last 10 years. Many years ago, a reason for Baby Boomers selling was to upsize, ‘Hey, I got a big raise, let’s get a new, big home,’” he said. “Now many people are downsizing and paying very high prices per square foot for homes that are newer and smaller. Very large homes are more difficult to sell because more people are willing to pay a premium for new or almost new.”

Greg Hague

In the Phoenix metro area, home sales over $1 million have increased about 80% in the last six years, year-over-year. In the second quarter of 2014, there were 378 homes sold and in the second quarter of 2019, there were 691 sold, according to ARMLS Residential. Sales increased each year in that time period except for 2016.

Mr. Hague said the luxury home market has seen a shift in what buyers find desirable. He said many homebuyers are downsizing to smaller homes in the range of 1,300 to 3,000 square feet, at a cost of $700 to $1,000 per square foot.

He cited homes in Town of Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows community, in which units run as much as $2 million, including a long list of resort amenities.

Over the last 12 months, home sales Valleywide averaged just under $170 per square foot.

“People want all the amenities, no maintenance, fresh and brand new,” Mr. Hague said. “And they are willing to pay top dollar for it.”

Paradise Valley and Scottsdale Luxury homebuyers in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale are definitely paying a premium price per square-foot, many of whom are also downsizing to small homes with slick modern amenities, said Realtor Kristy Ryan, who specializes in the area.

But she also said the market is super strong for new builds, the newer the better.

Ms. Ryan added the industry is seeing a lot of high end-custom appliance packages from companies like Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove that are custom fit. The packages often include multiple ovens and dishwashers.

Ms. Ryan said many of the homes she is showing right now have custom tile work, decadent master suites, great rooms with white and gray walls with telescoping doors that open to a huge patio, and are in the $3 million to $6 million range.

“The Santa Barbara style is so hot right now,” she said.

Conversely, people are not as interested in limestone, travertine and marble surrounded by neutrals and earth tones like they used to be.

Ms. Ryan said the Tuscan style has fallen out of favor in last three to five years, making those homes more difficult to sell .

She said luxury homebuyers control the market, which eventually trickles down to more affordable inventory.