NAI Horizon negotiates $2.235M lease for Valley refrigeration firm

NAI Horizon represented a Phoenix refrigeration company in a long-term lease worth $2.235 million.

The company, Legacy Air, is expanding its nationally recognized operation from 3529 E. Wood Street in Phoenix to Missouri Falls, 645 E. Missouri Avenue, also in Phoenix, according to a press release.

Missouri Falls is located in close proximity to Midtown, Camelback Corridor, and the Piestewa Peak submarkets. It is also in close proximity to SR 51 and I-17, the release stated.

The space will serve as the company’s administrative office, using 11,405 square feet of the 187,446 square-foot building, the release stated, adding that the company performs work in 12 states.

NAI Horizon Senior Vice Presidents Barbara Lloyd, Lane Neville and associate Logan Crum negotiated the long-term lease on behalf of Legacy Air HVAC, LLC of Phoenix, a member of the CoolSys family of companies, the release noted.

“This is an exciting next chapter for Legacy Air and its employees,” Ms. Lloyd said in a prepared statement. “The spec build of the space worked perfectly for their office layout. The close proximity to so many restaurants and amenities within walking distance was a definite draw.”

The landlord, ICIC Commercial Investments 3, LLC of Phoenix, was represented by Mike Strittmatter and Brad Anderson of CBRE, detailed the release.