Myles, Lewis named among ‘Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona’

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli has announced that their partners Don Myles and Gordon Lewis were named to Az Business Magazine’s “Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona.”
Az Business magazine’s editorial team choose the Top 100 list from more than 2,000 of the state’s most talented and successful lawyers based on each lawyer’s professional success and ratings, leadership in his or her law firm, contribution to the communities he/she serves and positive influence on the legal profession, according to a press release.
Mr. Myles defends clients in cases involving catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims, bad faith and extra-contractual liability, professional liability, and insurance coverage and fraud, the release noted.
He is the president of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel, a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and American Board of Trial Advocates member since 1996. He is also a fellow of the American College of Coverage and Extracontractual Counsel.
Mr. Lewis has more than 23-years experience representing public and private employers in all manner of employment issues, policies and practices.
He defends employers against claims involving wrongful discharge, racial discrimination, sexual discrimination and harassment (including same-sex sexual harassment), age discrimination, disability discrimination, civil rights violations, Family and Medical Leave Act, Unfair Labor Practice charges, and wage and hour claims.