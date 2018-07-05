Mountain Shadows Resort hosts Aug. 2 Paradise Valley Town Council debate

The iconic Mountain Shadows Resort will host the 2018 Paradise Valley Town Council debate where governing board hopefuls will deliberate local issues that matter.

The event is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 at the Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive in the Town of Paradise Valley.

Paradise Valley Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner, who is running unopposed, seeks the top spot at the apex of the local governing board while four council candidates are seeking one of three seats.

Paradise Valley Town Council candidates are:

Ellen Andeen — a Paradise Valley Police Department volunteer.

James Anton — a member of the Planning Commission.

Paul Dembow — an elected member of Paradise Valley Town Council seeking re-election.

Anna Thomasson — a member of the Board of Adjustment.

According to Town Clerk Duncan Miller, Paradise Valley does not hold district elections as the mayor is directly elected and the council hopefuls run at-large.

The partnership between Mountain Shadows and Independent Newsmedia is essential to making the debate a reality.

“Mountain Shadows is honored to be a member of the Paradise Valley community,” said Andrew Chippindall, vice president and general manager at Mountain Shadows, which is owned and operated by Westroc Hospitality. “We are happy to aid in the efforts of advancing the town and to support the leaders who have made Paradise Valley such an incredible place to live and work.”

Charlene Bisson, publisher of the Town of Paradise Valley Independent, says local debates are the bread and butter of what makes the Independent prominent in local news.

“We host candidate debates to live up to our standards of connecting our community with elected leaders so voters can make their own intelligent decisions on who to select for local office,” she said of the Independent perspective on political coverage.

“Our readers will have a firsthand opportunity to submit questions for possible debate and meet their candidates in courteous environment. We recognize that everyone cannot attend local debates because of their busy schedules. As your hometown newspaper, we will keep readers informed by publishing a Q&A discussion in our print and online products.”

Mr. Chippindall echoes a similar sentiment.

“I believe that it is very important to be active in your local community in order to encourage growth, implement new ideas and support fellow community members,” he said. “Ongoing engagement is what makes a community truly thrive.”

