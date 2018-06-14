Miskell is appointed to State Bar Probate and Trust Section Executive Council

Robin L. Miskell was recently appointed to the State Bar of Arizona Probate and Trust Section Executive Council.

A member partner in the Dickinson Wright firm’s Phoenix office, as a board member she will be involved with educating members of the Bar and the public on problems of probate and trust law through meetings, institutes and conferences devoted to probate and trust law issues, according to a press release.

Ms. Miskell, who is one of nine attorneys on the executive council, will also prepare and disseminate pamphlets and brochures sponsoring the publication of legal writings in this field, the release said.

“This is a great opportunity and I look forward to working with the other board members, all of whom are outstanding attorneys and exceptional people,” Ms. Miskell said in a prepared statement.

A certified estate and trust law specialist by the State Bar of Arizona, she primarily practices estate planning, probate and trust administration, taxation and exempt organizations, described the release.

Her experience includes drafting complex trust agreements, gift tax and estate tax returns, creating charitable organizations and dealing with contested probate administration cases, the release added.