MCSO: Deputy arrested for burglary, theft

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 39-year-old Gregory Todd Johnson was arrested and booked in connection with a theft committed while he was on duty as a deputy sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office has initiated the administrative process for termination of Deputy Johnson’s employment, according to a press release.

On Oct. 28, Deputy Johnson responded to a call for service reference of a dead body in Mesa. In the course of the investigation of that death, MCSO detectives received information and uncovered evidence leading them to believe that Johnson may have stolen cash belonging to the decedent.

That information was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Unit of MCSO’s Professional Standards Bureau for further investigation. PSB criminal investigators reviewed the evidence, including body camera footage. They then interviewed Johnson, who admitted to the theft, the press release stated.

“I will not tolerate criminal behavior of any kind in this organization,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone in a prepared statement. “Our deputies are expected to reflect the highest standards and ethics. This instance is by no means a reflection on the other men and women of this organization who work every day to protect the community with honesty and integrity.”

The swift investigation, arrest and termination are part of the sheriff’s commitment to transparency and accountability for MCSO employees, the press release states. The sheriff and his staff work to ensure that misconduct is quickly detected and those responsible cannot abuse the sacred trust they’ve been given by the community.

MCSO will seek further charges against Johnson should additional information or evidence of illegal activity come to light.