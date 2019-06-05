McSally commemorates 100 years of women’s right to vote

A group photo on June 4, with 25 female senators donning yellow roses to support women’s suffrage. (Submitted photo)

On June 4, U.S. Senator Martha McSally commemorated the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment by the U.S. Senate.

Sen. McSally joined the Senate to unanimously pass a resolution, introduced by all 25 female senators, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment.

The resolution reads:

“Resolved, that the Senate celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment, providing women’s suffrage, to the Constitution of the United States; honors the role of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in further promoting the core values of our democracy as promised by the Constitution of the United States; reaffirms the opportunity for people in the United States to learn about and commemorate the efforts of the women’s suffrage movement and the role of women in our democracy; and reaffirms the desire of Congress to continue strengthening democratic participation and to inspire future generations to cherish and preserve the historic precedent established under the 19th Amendment.”

The senators have also introduced the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, legislation that would authorize the Treasury Department to mint coins in honor of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Senators wore a yellow rose, donated by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, on their lapel throughout the day.

The yellow rose, a symbol of the women’s suffrage movement, evokes the historic debate by the Tennessee legislature prior to becoming the final state to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Those who supported women’s enfranchisement wore yellow roses, and antisuffragists wore red roses.

Following passage by the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate, and three-fourths of the states, the 19th Amendment was added to the Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920.