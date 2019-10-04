Mayor proclaims October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Leatha Martin (center) accepts proclamation and represents Eve’s Place at the Town Council meeting on Sept. 26 (Submitted photo)

Town Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner proclaimed October 2019 National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the Town of Paradise Valley.

He urged residents during the Sept. 26 meeting to become aware of the tragedies of domestic violence and support community efforts to end domestic violence; and “draw attention to this important issue” as each year about 12,673,000 individuals in the U.S. are reportedly victims of domestic violence.

Mayor Bien-Willner recognized the hard work rendered through assistance at Eve’s Place, a nonprofit agency headquartered in the west Valley, that supports victims of domestic, sexual and teen dating abuse through its Mobile Advocacy Program, which increases access to services.

“Usually these are happy moments when we give proclamations. The happiness in this comes from supporting you and others who are providing support, and first responders, to folks who really need it and bringing the attention to that. So, I hope we reach a day when we don’t have to do this,” Mayor Bien-Willner said.

Representing Eve’s Place was Leatha Martin to receive the proclamation. She acknowledged the significance of wearing purple or displaying purple items during the month to offer support.

“It takes a village to take care of all of these people who do need our help. It is the children that do suffer not only from the abuse that they see but the ones that they are affected by also. It does take a lot of people to help us. I know that you all are working on a drive for us,” Ms. Martin said.

“Join us in helping us raise awareness for those who are suffering and raise awareness for those who are going through this terrible time of their lives.”

Nonperishable foods, ie: canned goods; baby formula, hygiene products, toiletries are desperately needed and can be placed in any of the boxes for the drive located around City Hall and the police department.