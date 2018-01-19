Mayor Collins unveils Volunteers in Paradise Strategy

Paradise Valley Town Council spent hours discussing its volunteer strategy for the upcoming year in hopes of establishing the “best possible volunteer organization” the municipality has ever seen.
Along with the presentation of the plan, which Mayor Michael Collins called “Volunteers in Paradise,” the council moved forward with what it wanted to do regarding vacancies on various boards, commissions and committees.
The discussion and direction was part of a Tuesday, Jan. 9 special meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
The council decided to move forward with its current volunteer applicants to fill vacancies on the Planning Commission and the Advisory Committee for Public Safety.
It decided to do this rather than accept more applications and make a selection with the rest of the upcoming vacancies on several other boards, commissions and committees as part of the upcoming cycle.
The vacancies for the Planning Commission and the Advisory Committee for Public Safety came when one of its volunteer members did not finish their term.
There is one vacancy on the Planning Commission and two on the Advisory Committee for Public Safety and the town received applications for both spots. Application submission closed earlier this month for the spots.
Councilwoman Julie Pace led the charge on staying with those who had already applied and not reopening the process for further submissions.
She said doing so would not be fair to the residents who applied by the deadline and then open it up later for more applications.
“I think it’s a very slippery slope to start making exceptions to our process because then it’s when do you and when don’t you,” she said during the Jan. 9 meeting.
The council did discuss potentially bringing back candidates who applied on the previous cycle but were not hired. Still, it ultimately decided not to go back to that pool and stick with those who applied for the special appointment.
However, the council also plans to leave the application open all year long and as long as an applicant gets in one before the deadline, the council will consider them.
“This will correct itself moving forward,” Councilman Mark Stanton said during the Jan. 9 meeting.
A choice of advertisement
With that decision, the council then determined what vacancies it needed to advertise for during the upcoming 2018 cycle.
For the upcoming cycle, the town will advertise for vacancies on the Municipal Property Commission and the Historical Advisory Committee.
The council also decided to advertise for potential vacancies for the Board of Adjustments, Arts Advisory Committee, Mummy Mountain Trust and the Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board.
A potential vacancy is when the council doesn’t know if a member is seeking reappointment or if those seeking reappointment need to go through the interview process again.
The council also decided whether to offer reappointment to those whose terms would end this year.
Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner said he thinks it’s important to take time to consider each volunteer who comes up for reappointment to make sure that’s the best decision.
“This isn’t a one-shot deal,” he said in the Jan. 9 meeting. “No one’s looking to hurt a volunteer, obviously, or embarrass anybody, clearly, but they’re great questions to ask.”
For the most part, the council decided to offer reappointment to those who requested it, but also decided to have those up for reappointment on the Board of Adjustment go through the process again.
Part of the rationale for this decision was for the council to reacquaint itself with those seeking reappointment.
This led to a discussion on whether or not a volunteer should serve on more than one board, committee or commission since one seeking reappointment, Catherine Kauffman, is on the Board of Adjustments and the Historical Advisory Committee.
Ms. Pace voiced a desire to potentially limit a volunteer to just one post.
“Do we want to see one person hold two positions when we have so many people now applying?” she said. “In the old days, we didn’t have all those choices and you needed more people.”
Councilman Paul Dembow said he would rather have a discussion based around talking about someone’s qualifications and skills rather than simply not allowing someone on two boards.
In the end, the council did not make a decision on people serving on more than one board, committee or commission.
Volunteers in Paradise
Prior to the council discussing what vacancies to advertise and what to do about the applications already received, Mayor Collins presented the 2018 Volunteers in Paradise Strategy.
Many on the council supported the plan with Mr. Bien-Willner saying he liked how the strategy drew upon past experiences and incorporated all past talking points.
“I think we have a great 360 on this and we’ll have a great opportunity to try out, in 2018, whatever the will of the council is guided by this discussion,” he said in the Jan. 9 meeting.
This plan featured seven objectives as well as a schedule for the upcoming cycle.
The timeline began Dec. 4 with the generation of a list of those whose terms are expiring. It then ends in April with training for selected volunteers and discussion of the process.
As for objectives, the plan hoped to accomplish:
- Aligning volunteer organization to the needs of the town;
- Attracting the best and brightest Paradise Valley residents to apply for volunteer positions;
- Identify ways to improve existing resources;
- Make information available online to prospective applicants;
- Implement a transparent, council-led volunteer placement process;
- Provide orientation training to new volunteers; and
- Town council review of volunteer recruitment process.
Each objective had further goals on how the council hoped to reach each objective and specific ways to accomplish those goals.
Also part of the strategy were changes that had already occurred.
These included getting all the committees on the same cycle, liaisons to Experience Scottsdale would be an annual appointment and the council would review the mayor’s strategy and postpone any code revisions until after committee vacancy appointments.
Mayor Collins emphasized he didn’t want this entire strategy to play out behind closed doors as some councils have done in the past.
“In 2018, my recommendation moving forward is that all the interviews and all the discussions on reappointments (be in an open meeting),” he said at the Jan. 9 meeting. “As difficult as they could be, an open meeting session is valuable to have in the public environment.”
For the most part, the rest of the council approved of the plan but offered some small adjustments to the strategy.
One of them included extending the training window from 30 days to 60. Another included a bit more specification on ranking candidates during the initial hiring process in case a vacancy opens up during the cycle.
The strategy called for ranking the top two and to interview further if those two didn’t work out. Some wanted to rank more than two but Councilman Dembow suggested making it a case-by-case basis.
“I think your going to know in the middle of interviewing whether somebody is just so spectacular that we should have three,” he said during the Jan. 9 meeting.
“What I would suggest is we’re going to say loosley two, but if we see a third that is just so spectacular that we go ‘oh my god, I’d hire all three’ that we put that down because we’ll know it right then.”
The next step in the process is to advertise the vacancies in local media ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 8 application deadline. Council would then vet the applications and schedule interviews in the coming days after the deadline.