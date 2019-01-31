Marks joins Biltmore-PV Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office

Mary Helen Marks has associated with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

An affiliate agent, according to a press release, she joins the office with 21 years of real estate experience.

“I am an Arizona native with more than 20 years combined experience in appraisal and real estate,” said Ms. Marks in a prepared statement. “I am happy to be affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential because they are nationally recognized.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, she was an independent sales associate with HomeSmart Elite Group, the release said of Ms. Marks who has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona.

The release added that she is “passionate about her community,” as she volunteers and raises funds for North Central Women’s League.