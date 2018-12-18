Mark Dewane elected chairman of Special Health Care District Board of Directors

Mark G. Dewane, a financial advisor with over 25 years of volunteer experience, has been elected chairman of the Maricopa County Special Health Care District Board of Directors.

Director Mary A. Harden, RN, was also re-elected as vice chair, according to a press release.

At a Tuesday, Dec. 4 meeting, the board unanimously elected Mr. Dewane to lead the five-member elected body that oversees the Maricopa Integrated Health System, the community’s public teaching hospital and safety net system of care. MIHS will become Valleywise Health in 2019.

Also, J. Woodfin “Woody” Thomas, former Litchfield Park mayor, was sworn in to serve as the newest member of the district board. He replaces Elbert “Bick” Bicknell, who is retiring from the District 4 seat. Susan Gerard was also sworn in for another four-year term.

Mr. Dewane has been on the board since 2012, representing District 2, a release states.

“Mark G. Dewane has honorably served MIHS through his six years of service on the board, and now we look forward to working with him in his capacity as Chairman. There is no stronger advocate for our mission and vision,”

Steve Purves, Maricopa Integrated Health System president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.Mr. Dewane said he is honored to serve as chairman.

“I look forward to working with our entire Board, medical staff, hospital leadership and our partners at District Medical Group to guide MIHS through its transformation,” he said in a prepared statement.

“We are reshaping MIHS to better serve our community, bring in more advanced services and an even greater focus on providing our patients with an exceptional experience.”

Mr. Dewane is also involved in volunteer activities with a number of community-based organizations.

His involvement includes: The Phoenix Police Reserve Foundation, The Maricopa Health Foundation, Kitchen on the Street, The Foundation for Blind Children, The FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association, ASU Alumni Association, The Scottsdale Business Development Forum and several other advisory and planning roles.

Over the past 20 years, he has helped raise millions of dollars for the non-profit community.

Mr. Dewane serves as senior vice president of RBC Wealth Management in Phoenix. He has 34 years of experience in the finance field guiding clients through retirement planning, estate creation, wealth accumulation and insurance matters.

He has lived in the Valley since 1970 and received his bachelor’s degree in business management from Arizona State University in 1985. He also has taken graduate coursework through the Hanover Forum at The Wharton School.