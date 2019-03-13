Luther College Concert Band to perform at Ascension Lutheran Church

The Luther College Concert Band, among the Midwest’s leading touring collegiate wind ensembles, performs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

The concert will take place at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley, according to a press release. The performance, part of the Concert Band’s 2019 Southwest Tour, is open to the public with no charge for admission.

A freewill offering will be taken, the release said.

The program includes “Paris Sketches” by Martin Ellerby, “La Procession Du Rocio” by Joaquin Turina, “Konzertstück for Four Horns and Band” by Robert Schumann, “Rocky Point Holiday” by Ron Nelson, “Be Thou My Vision” by David Gillingham and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, the release said.

Directed by Joan deAlbuquerque, the Luther College Concert Band, which formed in 1878, is said to be among the oldest touring organizations in the nation and ranks among the country’s “outstanding undergraduate college bands.”

The band began as a student-directed brass and percussion ensemble formed, with instruments from a discontinued community band, according to the release, noting performances in the United States, Western Europe and Japan during its history of touring annually, including international tours to Iceland, Norway and even Spain.

Ascension Lutheran Church is located half a mile west of Scottsdale Road and half a mile north of Lincoln Drive, north of Indian Bend Road, the release noted.

For more information call 480-948-6050.