Longtime newscaster Lin Sue Cooney to speak on hospice care position

Former newscaster Lin Sue Cooney will speak on her transition from journalism and transitions involved in hospice care for loved ones.

She will be the featured speaker at the Beth Ami Temple Speakers Series from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at Beth Ami Temple, 3535 E. Lincoln Drive, in Paradise Valley.

Since 2015, Ms. Cooney has served as Hospice of the Valley’s director of community engagement overseeing marketing, fund development, volunteers and creative services, according to a press release, detailing how she became the public face of the hospice organization.

Ms. Cooney will discuss how Hospice of the Valley provides more than end-of-life care such as its grief support and 11th hour programs and services, community talks and partnerships, and charity care.

“Most people don’t know that Hospice of the Valley provides much more than end-of-life care, and that we offer many no-cost programs for everyone in our community,” Ms. Cooney said in a prepared statement. “It’s my passion to share these resources so that families who need support know they can turn to us.”

In addition to speaking about her transition as an award-winning broadcaster who spent 31 years as a 12 News newscaster before joining Hospice of the Valley, she will speak on the transition from curative care to hospice care, which is noted as “an emotional time as a family faces the reality of a loved one’s condition.”

The release said Ms. Cooney traded delivering the latest headlines for connecting the community to compassionate care provided by one of the country’s largest not-for-profit hospices.

She and her standard poodle, Max are a pet therapy team at Hospice of the Valley, the release added.

The public is invited to the free discussion that includes a question-and-answer session following her speech. Light refreshments will be served, the release said.

Reservations are requested at 602-956-0805 or bethamitemple@hotmail.com.

For more information on Beth Ami Temple and its Speaker Series, visit: bethamitemple.org.