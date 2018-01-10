Local teen donates thousands of shoes to Soles4Souls

During the past year, a north central teen combined helping the needy with one of his passions: shoes.
Thirteen-year-old Jackson Sriro collected 20,000 pairs of new and used shoes to donate to Soles4Souls, a non-profit that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief to needy people by distributing shoes and clothing, according to a press release.
A year-long effort that began as a Bar Mitzvah project, Jackson placed donation boxes in his community. He earned the title of the youngest person in Arizona to host a 20,000-pair shoe drive, the release stated.
The release said Soles4Souls not only provides short-term relief by providing brand new shoes and clothing donated from retailers and manufacturers, but creates economic impact and keeps unwanted textiles out of landfills.
Every pair of shoes collected by Jackson will be distributed to Soles4Souls’ micro-enterprise programs that create jobs in Haiti, Honduras and other developing nations, the release noted. Resulting revenue helps fund the free distribution of new shoes in the U.S., Canada and developing nations around the world.
Through its disaster relief, small business and direct assistance programs, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and used shoes in 127 countries and all 50 states since 2006.
In the future, Jackson plans to travel internationally with Soles4Souls, where he will distribute new shoes with the organization to children in need. Although his shoe drive has concluded, Soles4Souls still accepts donations in Phoenix.
New or gently used shoes can be dropped off at: Precision Science, 1517 W. Knudsen Drive, Phoenix, AZ, 85027. Contact Alex or Donovan at shipping@precisionscience.com to schedule a drop-off time.