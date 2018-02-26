Local golfer Tucker Clark competes in Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship

Tucker Clark of Paradise Valley is among the 92 players who competed in the third annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship at TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
The tournament has attracted players from 19 states to compete in the 54-hole, college style event. Clark played the first two rounds of the event that ran from Feb. 23-25 but was eliminated after those rounds, according to tournament results.
Ashley Menne, a sophomore from Surprise, is the 14th ranked girl in the nation, and eighth grader Alexa Pano, a resident of Lake Worth, Fla., 20th ranked girl. Both also participated in the event over the weekend.
With the support of Mr. Johnson, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, the tournament aimed to provide players a PGA Tour-like experience and the opportunity to test themselves against some of the best juniors from across the globe, according to a press release.
A significant part of the event’s appeal is TPC Myrtle Beach, one of the Grand Strand’s most decorated layouts. TPC Myrtle Beach has hosted the Senior PGA Tour Championship and been ranked among “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses” by Golf Digest.
Founders Group International, the Dustin Johnson Golf School and Golf Tourism Solutions all sponsored the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship, a release states.
Johnson’s involvement with the tournament reflects his long-time commitment to junior golf, particularly in South Carolina, where he grew into one of the world’s best players.
Through the Dustin Johnson Foundation, which is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, Mr. Johnson has donated more than $250,000 to junior golf, sponsoring numerous events throughout the state and helping cover entry costs for kids who need financial assistance.