Lincoln Medical Plaza SUP application undergoes council deliberations

After more than three months, Paradise Valley Town Council received another update on the Lincoln Medical Plaza application regarding a major special use permit amendment for a new medical building on the site.

Senior Planner Paul Michaud delivered the update on the proposed two-story medical center at 7125 E. Lincoln Drive during the council’s March 14 meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

The Town Council’s last update was Dec. 6, 2018 where the council raised concerns about traffic, building height, building design, security and lighting.

In response to those concerns, Mr. Michaud provided updates on the building’s height, footprint, pharmacy, lighting and right-of-way. He also fielded a few questions from the council.

The applicant has proposed signs close to the building’s parapet. Mr. Michaud said they are about 40 square feet each and illuminated but will only run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, according to the ordinance draft.

While councilmember Anna Thomasson raised a slight concern regarding this, Mr. Michaud said there were few examples of this in the town and councilmember Paul Dembow spoke to the importance of the signs.

“For medical buildings, the signage, I understand, is critically important to be able to identify where you’re going and a lot of the people using those may require signs that are more visible,” Mr. Dembow said.

Also per the ordinance draft, the center won’t be a medical marijuana dispensary and if it wants to change that, the owner would need to reapply to get an SUP amendment. At this time, the applicant has no plans to do so.

Town staff also added four additional stipulations to the ordinance draft after the applicant worked in conjunction with the police department regarding security.

Those added stipulations include:

A time-delay safe in a locked storage room and the pharmacy tech area for addictive drugs;

Signage in the pharmacy stating controlled substances are in time-delay safes;

A 48-by-36-inch pharmacy counter; and

An additional barrier or obstacle between the parking lot and the main entrance to deter potential vehicles driving through the glass entrance.

“This is something I think we can live with if you chose to go forward with the schedule on narcotics,” Police Chief Peter Wingert said.

With regards to the footprint, the applicant is proposing an increased building coverage size of more than 9,000 square feet and more than 18,500 square feet in lot coverage.

Mr. Michaud said this jump is because there are two buildings with several entryways from the outside.

“Now, they’re just going to have one rectangular building that’s two stories,” he said. “All those corridors, if you will, are now inside the building versus today, they are outside and not counted as lot coverage.”

Overall, the proposed lot coverage is 35,660 square feet with 21,620 square feet of building coverage and 14,040 square feet of canopy coverage. This contrasts from the original lot coverage of 17,042 square feet comprised of 12,322 square feet of building coverage and 4,720 square feet of canopy coverage.

Other points of note include the buildings height. The applicant is proposing a maximum height of 36 feet, though not the entire roof will be 36-feet high.

The Planning Commission supported the height because the building would be about 30 feet from ground to roof and all additional height would cover machinery on top of the building. The applicant also cited several other buildings in the area that are taller.

Still ahead for the council on this item is to see a development agreement; direction of Lincoln Drive; continue making edits to the ordinance with the applicant updating as needed; and set a public hearing.

Specifically, Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner said he wanted to hear more about the building’s intended flow and use while Vice Mayor Scott Moore wanted to know about the potential for a deceleration lane for turning into the parking lot.