LGO Hospitality adds Cake Shop to La Grande Orange shopping strip

LGO Hospitality introduces Cake Shop, which offers custom cakes and party goods, next to La GrandeOrange Grocery.

According to a press release, opening Cake Shop, 4410 40th St., at the end space of the La Grande Orange shopping strip off 40th Street and Campbell Avenue completes LGO’s growth. Acquisition encompasses every area of the lot as well as Ingo’s Tasty Food across the street, also owned and operated by LGO Hospitality.

The Cake Shop has retail goods for all special occasions such as a birthday, anniversary, Rosh Hashanah, Easter, or Halloween, in addition to cakes, pies and custom orders, the release said.

“We are grateful and humbled by the support of all of the guests that have been there for us for over 17 years,” LGO Founder/CEO Bob Lynn said in a prepared statement. “The opening of the Cake Shop adds to our ability to offer another service to the community we consider our birthplace.”

Mr. Lynn and his wife, Sara Abbott, an artist live a few blocks away in a 1964 Al beadle house, the release states.

“Previously we offered certain cakes on a special order basis only, but now we’ll offer whole cakes, pies, cheesecakes and specialty desserts all the time, as well as custom orders and wedding cakes,” said Josh Thompson, director of operations and partner of LGO Bake Shop and Grateful Spoon Gelato, in a prepared statement.

“We want to make it easy for our guest, a one stop shopping experience. It’s a one of a kind idea and a great location!”

Mr. Lynn credited the efforts of president/COO Adam Strecker and the LGO team for the company’s expansion.

“Expanding our effort with Grateful Spoon Gelato and LGO Bake Shop with our partner Josh Thompson widens the depth of culinary and sensory ‘attacks’ our guests can expect on the LGO corner,” Mr. Lynn said in a prepared statement, crediting the work of . “When you’re in deep – go deeper!”