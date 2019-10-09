Lavitt Manor subdivisions garners Town Council approval

Paradise Valley Town Hall at 6501 E. Lincoln Drive. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A lot on Ironwood Drive can move forward with subdivision plans after the Paradise Valley Town Council rendered a unanimous approval of the Lavitt Manor II final plat at its Sept. 26 meeting.

Town Planner George Burton presented on the two-lot subdivision with a private road on a 2.8-acre lot at 7525 N. Ironwood Drive. The 250-foot private roadway has plans of being 50 feet wide with a 45-foot radius cul-de-sac.

Mr. Burton spoke of several concerns and comments surrounding the subdivision and outlined stipulations to the project.

Concerns for the project boiled down to drainage, flow rates, obstruction of views and the split being out of character with the surrounding community.

Planning Commission Chair Jonathan Wainwright commended the town staff for their efforts on this plat, particularly in their handling with community concerns.

“I think we went to great lengths to answer all their questions and make sure everybody not only had transparency but also were heard,” he said. “I think everybody felt they were heard.”

Stipulations for the approval include:

The final plat and related improvements being in substantial compliance with the plans and documents submitted by the applicant;

The landscaping along Ironwood Drive and Belmont Drive shall be in substantial compliance with landscape plan;

The landscaping at the corner of private roadway and Ironwood Drive shall comply and must be maintained to ensure compliance with the Town Code;

Improvements on the private roadway for the subdivision shall be in substantial compliance with the private road conditional use permit and the Lavitt Manor II Paving, Grading & Drainage Plan;

The installation of a new fire hydrant for the eastern lot, the completion of roadway improvements and the demonstration of fire sprinkler system that is in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association standards; and

The submission within 60 days of Mylars of the approved plans to the town’s permanent record.

Another stipulation requires the developer to submit a grant of access easement and private roadway maintenance agreement; drainage easement and maintenance agreement; and improvement plans and other forms of assurances of the project’s completion.

An aerial of the site the Paradise Valley Town Council recently approved for a subdivision. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Paradise Valley)

The developer, Cullum Homes, must also remove all nonconforming structures prior to recordation of the final plat.

There is a wash that runs through the western edge of the property. This doesn’t meet the town’s qualifications of a natural wash and is not part of the drainage easement. Mr. Burton did say the wash was compliant with the storm drainage design manual.

Another concern revolved around water flow rates, which average out to 1,062 gallons per minute when the Town Code recommends 1,500 gpm.

Mr. Burton assured the council that Phoenix was considering improvements to increase flow rates and the council has the option of discussing flow rates at a future meeting. Town staff also plan to follow up with Phoenix representatives.

Town zoning standards require homes on both lots to meet building setbacks and height regulations of 24 feet from the lowest natural grade under the house. There are plans for a home to go on the northwest portion of the western lot.

Surrounding properties also carry the R-43 zoning, which requires a minimum lot size of one net acre. Both lots are slightly above one acre in an area where lot sizes vary.

Complaints about the subdivision have come from three sources: property owners on the east and west of the site as well as one to the north. The one north is not directly adjacent to the site.

Ron and Lynn Duff, who live to the east of the property, wrote a letter to the Planning Commission outlining their concerns in great depth of the subdivision.

“While we recognize the Planning Commission is not concerned about our personal loss of views or decrease in property value, the commission should be concerned about the continued creation of new subdivisions and lot splits that harm the character, beauty, charm and well-being of the Town of Paradise Valley,” the letter read.

Mr. Wainwright said the planning commission spent the majority of its Aug. 20 meeting to iron out the stipulations in response to the concerns and work with the community.

Because of these efforts, there was minimal discussion from the Town Council.