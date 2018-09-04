KOVO Modern Mediterranean carves its menu for Paradise Valley opening

KOVO Modern Mediterranean will open in Paradise Valley serving traditional Mediterranean cuisines with “new world flare.”

Located 10625 N. Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix, KOVO is slated to open by mid-September in the Paradise Village Gateway shopping center on the northeast corner of Tatum and Shea, according to a press release, noting longtime restaurateur, Yianni Ioannou’s more than 15-years experience.

Mr. Ioannou grew up helping his family-owned restaurant in his home country, the island of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, the release detailed. After moving to the U.S., he operated several Greek restaurant chains in multiple states.

Just as the Greek word, KOVO, means “to carve,” the menu is shaped by Mr. Ioannou’s time in Greek restaurants, his travels throughout the Mediterranean and his Cyprian roots.

“We are excited to bring to the Valley the simple, delicious flavors and bright spices of the Mediterranean. This area of the globe is a melting pot of cultures and culinary influences. This diversity of cuisine will be showcased at KOVO in a modern, approachable way,” Mr. Ioannou said in a prepared statement.

Rotisserie meats will be displayed in the open kitchen and served in signature entrees such as lamb, beef and organic chicken. A wood-fired oven will produce crispy pizzas, such as the Napoletana, Blanca, and Della Carne, as well as other wood-fired specialties, the release described.

Guests wanting to sample the Mediterranean cuisine, will have a variety of shared plates, such as housemade hummus and tzatziki, grilled eggplant and Halloumi, sheftalia (homemade Greek sausage), or grilled octopus.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot modern restaurant will have influences from the Mediterranean, with Moroccan-style tiles, blue ocean-inspired accents and artistic fixtures, the release stated. The space will seat more than 140 guests, including an outdoor patio, and wrap-around indoor/outdoor bar.

KOVO will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday; and brunch from open to 4 p.m. on weekends.