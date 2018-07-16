Knapp named Paradise Valley community development director

After a nationwide search, Deputy Town Manager Dawn Marie Buckland announced July 13 that she has hired Jeremy Knapp to fill the Town of Paradise Valley’s community development director position.

The position oversees the town’s planning, permitting, and code enforcement functions, according to a press release.

Mr. Knapp is currently the capital projects manager for the Town of Paradise Valley, where he has demonstrated success with leading teams, project management, inter-agency and cross-departmental coordination, community outreach, and public speaking.

“In addition to the tremendous success Mr. Knapp has enjoyed managing the town’s capital improvement program in recent years, he comes with a diverse and impressive background, both as the planning manager and zoning administrator for the city of Kirkwood, Missouri, and earlier as a planner and construction permit specialist with Willdan Engineering providing development expertise for many cities and towns in the Tucson region,” Ms. Buckland said in a prepared statement.

“Mr. Knapp’s current role with the Town is also a critical one. We are very fortunate to have exceptional talent in our interim director, Paul Michaud, and the rest of the community development team, which affords us the opportunity for a smooth and timely transition this fall.”

Mr. Knapp has a Bachelor of Science in Regional Development/Business Management from the University of Arizona and holds an American Institute of Certified Planners designation from the American Planning Association.