Jones, Skelton & Hochuli promotes 3 attorneys to partner

Jones, Skelton and Hochuli recently announced that three of the firm’s associates have joined the partnership.
Diana Elston, Chelsey Golightly and Patrick Gorman have been promoted to partner, according to a press release.
- Ms. Elston represents client in general civil litigation and insurance defense,
personal injury, premises liability, homeowners association defense, and tribal law. She is admitted to five Tribal Courts in Arizona and handles a variety of issues for Indian tribes throughout the Southwest. Her tribal defense practice includes representing tribes and their enterprises including casinos in premises liability, conservatorships, and wrongful death and personal injury claims, the release said. Previously, the Valley native practiced general civil litigation and bankruptcy for three years at a Flagstaff law firm.
- Ms. Golightly began her legal career at the firm in 2012. She practices general civil
litigation and insurance defense, focusing on defending clients in cases involving wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury, premises liability, products liability, and social host liability. She has successfully represented clients in complex litigation cases. She also negotiated complicated settlements and obtained dismissals for many clients through motion practice. Among the firm’s hiring partners, she oversees the summer associate program, and is also a member of the firm’s diversity and investment committees.
- Mr. Gorman began his career at the firm in 2011. He practices bad faith and extra-
contractual liability, insurance coverage, professional liability and other general civil litigation matters. He represents large insurers in bad faith and breach of contract claims, often with allegations of punitive damages, through litigation in state and federal court. He represents attorneys, insurance brokers, and accountants in professional malpractice claims. Previously, serving as a law clerk for a U.S. senator on the Judiciary Committee, he was a legal extern for the Honorable Paul G. Rosenblatt at the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, and law clerk for the Goodhue County Attorney’s Office in Red Wing, Minnesota.