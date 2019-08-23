JFCS celebrates recent Real World Job Development Program graduates

JFCS graduates of the Real World Job Development Program (Submitted photo)

Jewish Family & Children’s Service hosted its Real World Job Development Program graduation on July 26 at Aeroterra Community Center.

The graduation ceremony is an independence milestone recognizing the successful completion of academic, career and living skills assessments, according to a press release.

The Real-World Job Development Program at JFCS — the organization noted for strengthening the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds — was developed in 2006 as a youth-directed program to help prepare foster care youth for adulthood.

By providing learning skills necessary for self-sufficiency while teaching the importance of education and employment, the program designated for ages 16-24, serves those who are in or who have aged out of the Arizona Foster Care system at 18, according to the release.

Participants receive academic, career and living skills assessments. Many foster care youth enrolled in the program manage to achieve their educational and/or employment goals, the release said.

Meanwhile, a recent $125,000 investment from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust will support the Program Operations Lead and three Youth Development Coordinator salaries. To support the Education Coordinator salary, JFCS recently received a $25,000 award of Community Development Block Grant funds from the city of Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department.

Through these partnerships, JFCS ensures that foster care youth continue to have access to developing education and workforce readiness skills training to achieve self-sufficiency, the release noted.

About the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust

The Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust was established upon the death of Nina Mason Pulliam in 1997 to support the causes she loved in her home states of Arizona and Indiana for 50 years. The trust seeks to help people in need, protect animals and nature, and enrich community life in metropolitan Indianapolis and Phoenix. Since its inception, more than $310 million has distributed. Visit: ninapulliamtrust.org.

About City of Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department

The Neighborhood Services Department focuses on preserving, enhancing and engaging Phoenix neighborhoods and helping residents to access city services and programs. Visit: phoenix.gov/nsd.

About Jewish Family & Children’s Service

Jewish Family & Children’s Service is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that strengthens the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds with a goal to strengthen families, care for elders and children. The mission is strengthened by a commitment to core Jewish values that honor community and the continuity of the generations. Visit: jfcsaz.org.