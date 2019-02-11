Jewish family services luncheon nets $370K to build a better tomorrow

The Jewish Family & Children’s Service held its annual Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon on Feb. 1 at the Arizona Biltmore, raising nearly $370,000.

The sold-out event featured keynote speaker Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of Mental Health America, discussing the impact of mental illness in society today, according to a press release.

JFCS provides a variety of services — including medical primary care, counseling and behavioral health, domestic violence victim assistance and Jewish community services, the release states.

Dr. Lorrie Henderson, president and CEO of JFCS, announced at the luncheon the organization received the highest level of accreditation available during its re-accreditation process conducted earlier this year.

“The Council on Accreditation, partners with human service organizations worldwide to improve service delivery outcomes by developing, applying and promoting rigorous standards,” he said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to be recognized in this way.”

Carol Seidberg, JFCS Governance Board Emeritus member and chair of the Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon, notes that funds raised from this event will impact the lives of more than 40,000 individuals throughout the Valley.

According to the release, Jewish Family & Children’s Service is a nonprofit, non-sectarian organization that strengthens the community by providing quality behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds.

