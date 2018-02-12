Jennifer Prior launches her PRE Consulting firm

Jennifer Prior has launched her company, PRE Consulting, with more than 20 years of commercial real estate industry expertise in property management, leasing and project management.
Ms. Prior, the company’s principal, spent two years at Cushman & Wakefield as an associate vice president overseeing the office property management team of six senior managers with more than 5 million square feet under management, according to a press release.
“I possess a great amount of experience with office, industrial, and retail products,” said Ms. Prior in a prepared statement. “I have extensive knowledge of property management, leasing, and project management and my team has background in commercial real estate underwriting and closings.”
PRE Consulting will provide short-term solutions for commercial real estate firms including full-service property management for most product types; property management project work such as CAM reconciliations; budgets; and on-boarding/off-boarding property management assignments.
PRE will also offer leasing services; project management services such as tenant improvements and capital improvements; and commercial loan underwriting and closing services, noted the release.
Ms. Prior, a Tulsa, Okla., native was raised in Knoxville, Tenn. She is working toward the designation of Certified Commercial Investment Member. She earned a bachelor of arts in real estate finance and a bachelor of science degree in construction management at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash.