Jaburg Wilk firm recently names three attorneys to the firm

Micalann C. Pepe, Jeffrey Silence and Michael Dvoren were recently named as partners of the Jaburg Wilk firm.
“These are great attorneys and we are pleased that they are the next leaders of our firm. Their client focus, outstanding legal skills and commitment to our community are exemplary,” said Managing partner of Jaburg Wilk, Gary Jaburg in a prepared statement.
The following was provided in a press release:
- Micalann Pepe, an insurance, litigation, and business law attorney, represents her clients in insurance coverage disputes and bad faith litigation. She graduated from Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, cum laude, and has been an attorney since 2011. Ms. Pepe holds leadership positions in the Arizona Association of Defense Counsel and ABA TIPS Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee.
- Michael Dvoren, an intellectual property attorney, represents clients in intellectual property, internet law, entertainment law, and commercial litigation. He graduated from Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, cum laude, and has been an attorney for nine years. He is active in the International Trademark Association.
- Jeffrey Silence, an employment law attorney representing employers and employees in federal and state employment laws, is a graduate of ASU School of Law and served a year clerkship at the Arizona Court of Appeals before beginning private practice. The board member of Arizona Employment Lawyer’s Association is a frequent speaker at the Arizona State Bar and other educational seminars.