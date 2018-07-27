Jaburg Wilk attorneys donate hygiene, household goods for refugees

Jaburg Wilk staff recently donated hygiene care supplies and raised money to buy more than 3,600 diapers and laundry detergent for refugees.

The firm supported relief efforts for Catholic Charities Community Services Bless Refugees programs, which started in 1975 in response to the Vietnam refugees fleeing violence and continues to support thousands of refugees each year, according to a press release.

In Arizona, there are more than 62,000 refugees who were forced out of their country of origin due to persecution and violence, the release stated.

“Less than one percent of the world’s refugees are resettled into a third country such as the United States. Refugees that are resettled into the United States must pass all security and health checks prior to arriving. Once arrived, the goal of refugee resettlement is social and economic independence as soon as possible. This means that refugees are provided services and assistance in way that promotes employment and self-sufficiency, and most refugees will enter entry level jobs within 180 days after arrival into the United States,” Joanne Durkin of Catholic Charities said in a prepared statement. “Donations of items such as hygiene supplies assist refugees in their ability to prepare for and maintain employment, while allowing them to save funds for support such as housing costs. These items help refugees on their path to success and community integration, creating successful new community members.”

Jaburg Wilk Community Chairperson Mervyn Braude stated that the firm enjoys supporting the worthy cause for the fourth consecutive year as the hygiene and cleaning supplies make a difference in the lives of refugees as they rebuild.