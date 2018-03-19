Indian Bend Elementary participates in Love Our Schools Day event

School community members and employees of several local businesses and organizations will volunteer time and services to make a difference for children at Indian Bend Elementary School 8 a.m. -12 p.m., on Saturday, March 24 at 3633 E. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

Indian Bend Elementary School will participate in School Connect Love Our Schools Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, March 24 at 3633 E. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix.

School community members along with employees of several local businesses and organizations will volunteer time and services to make a difference for children at Indian Bend Elementary School, according to a press release.

The event is possible through the help of the community partners – Genesis Church, Scottsdale Bible Church, Robertson Recreational Surfaces and Bosa Donuts, the release notes. Some volunteer projects completed during the day include a campus-wide clean-up, including the multi-purpose building and classrooms; classroom organization, community garden refresh and a staff lounge refresh.

There will also be a celebration of the Tot Turf installation. School Connect helps build partnerships by engaging the faith community and collaborating with community partners to adopt local schools. The community is welcome to attend this free event.

