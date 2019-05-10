In all the world, only one: Jim Rose retires from Camelback Inn

Pictured from left is Councilwoman Anna Thomasson, Vice Mayor Scott Moore, Diane Rose, Jim Rose, Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner, Councilwoman Ellen Andeen, Councilman Paul Dembow and Councilwoman Julie Pace. (Photo by Town of Paradise Valley)

Paradise Valley resident, and long time Marriott employee, Jim Rose, has retired from his post as JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa general manager.

The Town of Paradise Valley honored Mr. Rose during a May 9 Town Council meeting, awarding him a proclamation.

During the commemoration at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, the elected leaders, as well as a couple of audience members, all expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Rose.

Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner noted the tagline outside of the local hotel applied to its leader as well.

“When I go in and out of the Camelback Inn, I see a sign that we all see. It says, ‘in all the world, only one,’” Mr. Bien-Willner said.

“I think that applies to this gentleman here, and I think they broke the mold with him. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for the town, you’re a great citizen and it’s an honor to stand next to you.”

Mr. Rose has been a member of the Marriott corporation for 50 years, having joined in 1968. He began as a night auditor and progressed through a succession of operations and sales positions including front desk manager, catering manager, director of group sales, director of sales and marketing and resident manager.

Mr. Rose took on his first general manager role at Mountain Shadows Resort, after which he was appointed to General Manager at the JW Marriott Last Vegas.

In 2010, Mr. Rose returned to Arizona and was promoted to General Manager of the JW Marriott Camelback Inn, 5402 E. Lincoln Dr., where he oversaw a complete hotel renovation, golf course renovation and the additions of ballrooms and convention meeting spaces.

During Mr. Rose’s tenure at the Camelback Inn, the hotel was named Hotel of the Year.

“I feel a little bit uncomfortable tonight; I’ve been retired eight days and this is the first time I have dress slacks on,” Mr. Rose said jokingly.

“I think everyone here could probably live anywhere they want; Diane and I have chosen to live here because we think it’s one of the neatest towns around. We enjoy being here, and I came from a small town of 3,000 people, so we value a small town and what it brings.”

Mr. Rose and his wife, Diane, will be celebrating 50 years of marriage in December.

News Services Editor Melissa Rosequist can be reached by e-mail at mrosequist@newszap.com or follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Mrosequist_