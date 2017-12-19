Ignite Hope raises record $410K for Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Ignite Hope raised a record $410,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital as more than 2,000 walkers lit up the hospital and patients’ faces during the Dec. 9 holiday candlelight walk.
According to a press release, the event’s festivities that began at North High School included superhero appearances, face painting, refreshments, followed by an appearance from Santa who led a 1.1-mile trek to the hospital on a fire truck.
Walkers held battery-lit candles and were greeted by patients who looked down from their hospital rooms, while holding their own candles, at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the release described. The inspirational program at the hospital included carolers, live entertainment and a tree-lighting ceremony.
“The community’s participation in this event not only raised spirits, but also crucial funding for the hospital,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president for Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, in a prepared statement. “Ignite Hope is a chance for the community to show patient families that they are not alone during the holidays. The outpouring of support this year was simply awe-inspiring.”
The Ignite Hope tradition began at Phoenix Children’s when friends and family of 15-year-old Katie Wagner, a patient diagnosed with cancer, held a candlelight vigil outside her hospital window, the release detailed.
Since she passed away, the candlelight tradition continues to brighten the lives of thousands of patients, the release noted. Her parents, Jacque and Steve Wagner, participated in the recent candlelight vigil to continue promoting the positive impact the hospital has on many lives.