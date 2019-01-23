Hyperbolic Ellipsoid sculpture to undergo repairs in downtown Phoenix

Thirty five years ago a developer-sponsored public art was installed in downtown Phoenix called Hyperbolic Ellipsoid and it remains one of the largest sculptures in Arizona.

The sculpture measures in at 20 feet tall by 15 feet wide and weighing nearly 9,000 pounds, according to a press release.

While the sculpture is made of structural steel, Arizona sculptor, Sam Sutton, noted that it was no match for a high speed vehicle that left the roadway and tore through the northerly quarter of the sculpture.

Restoration work will start early Saturday, Jan. 26 with the closing of northbound lanes of Seventh Street north of Jefferson Street.

Massive cranes, welding trucks and trailers will then move in to cutaway and remove thousands of pounds of damaged steel to be replaced by a new 20-foot section fabricated by the artist over the last six weeks.

Parking will be available for visitors and crew members in the lot at the south east corner of Seventh and Washington streets.

When the structural work has been completed, the entire sculpture will be repainted and returned to its original condition.