Home Instead offers ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program during holidays

The community is asked to be a “Santa to a Senior” during the holidays, which can be hard for those living independently and feeling lonely.

According to a press release, Home Instead Senior Care offices serving Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and North Scottsdale invites the community to provide gifts and “holiday cheer” to seniors who may be isolated from friends or family this holiday season through its Be a Santa to a Senior program.

“Be a Santa to a Senior helps bring comfort and a smile to many seniors. It shows them that people care about them and see them as an important part of the community,” Lydia Smout, of the Fountain Hills Home Instead Senior Care office, said in a prepared statement. “Social isolation is a concern among seniors and the holidays often intensify feelings of distance and loneliness. When we deliver the gifts and spend some time with them, it makes a big difference.”

Twenty-eight percent of people 65 or older live alone, according to AARP, noting that each year, some seniors have fewer family members and friends to provide them company and care, which often can lead to social isolation.

Be a Santa to a Senior is a community program supported by local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.

The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with Recycled Home, Fountains United Methodist Church, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and Fountain Hills Middle School to help with gift collection and distribution.

To help, go to participating locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior wreath on display through Dec. 15. Each wreath will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts.

Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the Home Instead Office or Fountain Hills Middle School with the ornament attached. Community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors for the holidays.

“We are excited to see how much Be a Santa to a Senior boosts seniors’ spirits during the holiday season,” Ms. Smout said. “And we are grateful to be a part of a community that comes together to make this happen.”

Locations with Be a Santa to a Senior wreaths:

Home Instead Senior Care, 17100 E Shea Blvd., Suite 530

Recycled Home, 16716 E Palisades Blvd.

Fountains United Methodist Church, 15300 N Fountain Hills Blvd.

Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N Fountain Hills Blvd.

Fountain Hills Middle School, 15414 N McDowell Mountain Rd.

About the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com; or call 480-500-6550.

For more information about helping community seniors, visit: imreadytocare.com