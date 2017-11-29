Holiday show times are announced for Hardes Theatre

Davisson Entertainment announced holiday show times for “A Tuna Christmas” and “The Santaland Diaries,” running through Saturday, Dec. 23, at Phoenix Theatre’s Hardes Theatre, 100 E. McDowell Road.
“A Tuna Christmas” is set in a little town of Tuna, Texas, noted to be home to the annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, according to a press release describing a “cagey competition between the townsfolk.”
The competition has a Christmas phantom, an unknown assailant of nativity scenes who strikes again. The show lets you peek in to the lives of the little town gripped by yuletide terror, the release said.
Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard all wrote the show while Elaine ‘E.E’ Moe served as director and David Barker and Ben Tyler starred in the production.
The show will play at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15-17, 19 and 21 with a 2 p.m. showing on Sunday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 23.
“The Santaland Diaries” chronicles a struggling actor who arrives in New York City only to finds employment as an elf in Santaland at Macy’s department store.
The elf, Crumpet, recounts “tales of obsessive American consumerism with all the enchanting cynicism and jaded horror of a retail veteran,” described the release.
Questions arise like, “How will he survive the onslaught of drunken Santas, belligerent parents and flirtatious coworkers?” Elf Crumpet gives audiences a peak in to the comedy surrounding holiday season department store drama.
Joe Mantello adapted the play, which based on essays by David Sedaris, with Toby Yatso directing and Louis Farber starring. The release noted that the show is recommended for an audience of “mature elves.”
This play will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 16, 20, 22 and 23 with a 10 p.m. showing Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23.
Pricing are $52 – $24 for VIP and general admission. Senior, student, military and group discounts are available. Call Phoenix Theatre Box Office at 602-254-2151, from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, for more details.
Visit www.phxsantaland.com or www.tunachristmas.com for tickets and more information.