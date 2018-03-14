High Street, MetLife mixed-use project sprouts in midtown Phoenix

A graphic rendering of The Osborn Residences coming to midtown Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management announce that construction has commenced on The Osborn Residences, a 5-story, Class A residential mixed-use building featuring 190 Class A residences ranging in size from 583- to 1,358-square feet.

The mixed-use project is at 7th Avenue and Osborn Road in Phoenix, directly adjacent to The Osborn Marketplace, a 45,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center, according to a press release.

Residences will be ready for occupancy in August 2019.

“Midtown and Downtown submarkets are home to Phoenix’s most diverse population and as a result, the project is designed and amenitized with the goal of appealing to a wide range of potential renters,” said Paul Tuchin, senior vice president with High Street Residential’s Phoenix business unit.  “Our on-site amenities as well as adjacency to a notable grocer, Starbucks, and retail shops at The Osborn Marketplace will provide our residents with a unique, walkable mixed-use community.”

Inside, the lobby of The Osborn will feature modern and eclectic furniture and décor with a concierge desk and leasing office with “genius bar” concept and interactive TV, including a coffee bar and interactive lounge space, the release states.

The project sits one-half mile from the new Central and Osborn Station for the Valley Metro Light Rail.

